2 arrested at Highgate border protest

Burlington's police chief has posted body cam video of an assault and robbery suspect allegedly trying to run over a cop.
Police have made an arrest in a convenience store crash this weekend where the driver took off.
Two Plattsburgh women are facing charges in connection with a meth lab.
A New Hampshire prep school graduate convicted of sexually assaulting a classmate has appealed a judge's ruling denying him a new trial to the state supreme court.
New Hampshire's attorney general says the number of overdose deaths linked to a deadly synthetic drug powerful enough to tranquilize elephants is up to six.
A group opposed to changing South Burlington High School's mascot name has been cleared of campaign finance violations before the school budget was voted down on Town Meeting Day in March.
Public safety concerns are on the minds of race organizers for the Vermont City Marathon. It's the largest single-day sporting event in the state.
There are no criminal charges for Middlebury College protesters.
