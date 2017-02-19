2 arrested at Highgate border protest

Two protestors were arrested Sunday at the Highgate Port of Entry.

Police say 22-year-old Haley Renwick and 31-year-old Elizabeth Nikazmerad would not leave the interior of the building after being asked numerous times by both Customs & Border Protection personnel and Vermont State Troopers. The Burlington women were both taken into custody for Unlawful Trespassing.

It comes as an influx of refugees have been illegally entering Canada from the United States seeking asylum from President Trump's immigration policies.

