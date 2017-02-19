Ski jumpers in Brattleboro for annual competition

An annual ski jumping tradition continued this weekend in Brattleboro.

For the past 95 years aspiring Olympians have been taking to the air at Harris Hill. More than 40 of the world's top male and female ski jumpers from the U.S., Europe, and Canada took part in the two-day event. The 90-meter jump is part of the United States American Ski Jumping series. The jump is one of just six of its size in the country. An 18-year-old Slovenian took first place in this year's competition.