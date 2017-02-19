Top 3 on 3 for February 19th

At number three, UVM Women's hockey saw a 3-1 lead disappear in the third period Friday night against Merrimack. But with yet another disappointing tie looming, Rachael Ade stepped up. The senior from Florida fired a shot on cage that trickled in as UVM celebrated a 4-3 win.



At number two, UVM's Alayna Sonnesyn seemed in firm control of the women's 15K mass start at the Middlebury Carnival Friday morning, but Dartmouth's Abby Drach was determined to turn that around. Drach made up 21 seconds on Sonnesyn over the last 5K lap to turn a 5 second deficit into a commanding win in only her second career 15K.



And at number one, the Hoop Cats set a new program record on Wednesday by winning their 16th consecutive game, and once again, Freshman Anthony Lamb played a huge part. He went 8 of 11 from the floor including 4 for 5 from three, posting 24 points as UVM leveled Umass Lowell. Vermont now just one win away from clinching the top seed in the America East Tournament, with Lamb taking the top spot in the Top 3 on 3.