More DUI checkpoints due to high number of crashes

Vermont State Police are adding steps to catch impaired drivers. Officials say this comes after the number of DUI crashes went up last year.

Vermont's 2016 annual report by VTrans shows there were 65 fatalities on the road in 2016, compared to 57 in 2015. Of those 65 there were 22 alcohol impaired fatalies--compared to 14 the year before.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention 28 people die a day in the U.S. in alcohol impaired driving accidents.

Officials say that Franklin County is the focus for Sobriety Checkpoints. Starting Monday, once a month there will be sobriety checks in Franklin County. Cars will come up to a check point and have a conversation with an officer. If they show any signs of impairment, the stop will continue and be further investigated.

Officials say they aren't just looking for people who have been drinking, they will be checking for people wearing seatbelts, using cell phones, proper child restraint equipment, and more.

Officials will also be increasing regular patrols around the county looking for drunk and distracted drivers.