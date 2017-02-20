Man steals jewelry and BB gun from Bethel home

State Police have made an arrest in a Bethel break-in.

Authorities say 31-year-old Harley MacDonald forced his way into a home on Finley Bridge Road around 5:30 Sunday and stole jewelry and a BB gun. They later found MacDonald and his vehicle in a driveway of a nearby home. He's been charged with burglary and possession of stolen property. His bail was set at $3,000.