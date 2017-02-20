Valley Vista to help displaced Maple Leaf patients

Quantcast

VERGENNES, Vt. -

Valley Vista drug and alcohol treatment in Bradford may be able to absorb some of the patients displaced by the closure of Maple Leaf.

The center's directors say they will have 19 beds available in the next 4 to 6 weeks for patients displaced by the closing of Underhill treatment facility. Maple Leaf announced last month it was closing its doors, displacing a number of patients. Maple Leaf's board chose to close after problems at its Underhill residential program and Colchester outpatient program.

Officials are currently working with the state to make add new beds like Valley Vista available, and are seeking candidates for multiple positions including therapists, nurses, and recovery staff.

