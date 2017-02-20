2 basketball players in handcuffs after brawl on court

A fight caught on camera at a college basketball game over the weekend has one player facing assault charges.

Southern Vermont College was on the road playing against Daniel Webster College in Nashua, New Hampshire when a fight broke out between the two teams.

The video appears to show the teams engaging in a brief tussle. Then, a player from Daniel Webster throws a punch that drops a Southern Vermont athlete to the floor where he was then kicked while he was down.

Nashua Police say, 22-year old Marquise Caudill assaulted the Southern Vermont player and then threatened an officer who tried to stop him. Caudill was arrested for second degree assault and held for lack of $50,000 bail.

"The crowd and players kind of made it a more hostile situation than it needed to be right away, so Officer Hannigan called for more units for backup," said Nashua Police Sgt. Patrick Hannon.

A spokesperson at Daniel Webster issued a statement which included:

"Daniel Webster College's primary concern is the safety of our students, staff and guests. The behavior does not reflect the values and standards of sportsmanship we expect from student-athletes."

Two other people, a fan and another player from the New Hampshire team were also arrested on misdemeanor charges for allegedly inciting the crowd and obstruction of justice. Luckily the Southern Vermont player sustained only minor injuries. Southern Vermont's Head Coach Dan Engelstad sent us the following statement:

"The situation at Daniel Webster was unfortunate, but we're looking forward to the NECC tournament and are excited to have won the regular season championship for the third-consecutive year. Our player was evaluated by a physician on the team's return to Bennington and is fortunately doing fine."

The Vermont coach also added that he is very proud of how his players showed restraint during the incident.

As for Caudill, his future as a student athlete is uncertain. Daniel Webster College is actually closing at the end of this academic year and joining Southern New Hampshire College. That college told us that "immediate disciplinary action was taken by the college to protect the campus community" but did not comment further.