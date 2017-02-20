Quantcast

2 hurt after state trooper crashes cruiser into vehicle - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

2 hurt after state trooper crashes cruiser into vehicle

Posted: Updated:

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a trooper crashed into a car in Newport, leaving both drivers hurt and both vehicles totaled.

The Caledonian Record reports state police say Cpl. Amy Leclair, of Newport City, was traveling west on state Route 105 last week when she struck a second car trying to pull into the driver's driveway.

Leclair had been heading to an emergency. Her cruiser's siren and lights were activated.

Leclair and motorist Scott Britch, of Newport Center, were hospitalized with minor injuries. An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.