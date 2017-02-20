2 hurt after state trooper crashes cruiser into vehicle

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a trooper crashed into a car in Newport, leaving both drivers hurt and both vehicles totaled.

The Caledonian Record reports state police say Cpl. Amy Leclair, of Newport City, was traveling west on state Route 105 last week when she struck a second car trying to pull into the driver's driveway.

Leclair had been heading to an emergency. Her cruiser's siren and lights were activated.

Leclair and motorist Scott Britch, of Newport Center, were hospitalized with minor injuries. An investigation remains ongoing.

