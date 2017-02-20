Egan to join Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame

One of Vermont's own is being recognized as one of the greatest skiers of all time. Priscilla Liguori caught up with John Egan at Sugarbush to talk about the honor.

John Egan's career of accomplishments just keeps getting more impressive, but gathering titles and starring in movies isn't what's most important to him.

A famed son of Sugarbush Resort has a lot to celebrate.

"It's going to be electric," said Egan.

All-star skier Egan is being inducted into the national Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame this spring.

"There's going to be so many past and present heroes of mine and the whole ski world there to enjoy that," said Egan.

Egan's rise in the skiing world started when he came to Sugarbush in the 1970s to do what he says he loved, simply, be a ski bum. He didn't know he'd end up starring in 17 Warren Miller films taking on tricks no one thought were possible and escaping avalanches around the world.

"We got to explore places on the Earth that aren't even there anymore, glaciers that have melted, valleys that have filled in because of volcanic eruption," said Egan.

But with fun and risk comes danger. The 58-year-old has lost a lot of friends to the sport. Throughout his career, he says he's stood firm in his philosophy that safety comes first.

"The goal is to go back home. So, if we get to 13,000 and it's no good, we're coming back," said Egan.

For Egan, there's no point in having talent unless he pays it forward. Today the legend teaches his craft.

"I have been taking ski lessons with him every Wednesday since I was six," said Solomon Kalichstein, fifth-grader. "He thinks that there is no bad in skiing, It's all good. That's what I like the most about him."

Students and friends tell us what defines Egan isn't his success. It's his smile.

"He's just a guy with great character, great infectious optimism, and a fun person to be around," said Win Smith, Sugarbush president.

"He just is a real Vermonter. From his spirit and his goodness. I'm proud to know him," said Cherri Sherman, Warren.

Priscilla Liguori: What would you tell young skiers who aspire to be like you?

Egan: Boy, I would say, go out and learn everything you can. Ski every day. Ski with the best people you can and listen to them. And follow your dreams.

Egans's excited to be inducted into the hall of fame alongside his brother Dan. The ceremony is this April at Stowe.