Owen Labrie wants a new trial

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A graduate of a New Hampshire prep school convicted of using a computer to lure an underage student for sex is asking for a new trial.

In 2015, Owen Labrie was acquitted of raping a 15-year-old classmate a year earlier as part of a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul's School in Concord. But he was found guilty of the felony computer charge and misdemeanor counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was sentenced to a year in jail and required to register as a sex offender.

His current lawyer says his trial lawyers were ineffective because they failed to challenge the computer charge and question the girl further. Prosecutors say the defense hasn't proved its case.

A four-day hearing is scheduled to start Tuesday.

