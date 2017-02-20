Quantcast

Driver refuses to stop for police, spike strips end pursuit

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police say it took spike strips to stop a dangerous driver who led officers on a pursuit through several communities.

The incident started late Sunday night when a caller reported an erratic pickup truck on I-93 south in Concord. A trooper tried to stop the truck, but the driver kept going, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph.

The pursuit continued onto Interstate 293 and the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Nashua Police placed spike strips near Exit 5 and eventually stopped the truck near Exit 3.

The suspect was taken into custody and was being treated at a hospital. Police have not confirmed the suspect's identity.

