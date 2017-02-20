Saranac Lake hosting 1st World Snowshoe Championships in U.S.

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (AP) - A snowy first three weeks of February is good news for the Adirondack hosts of the World Snowshoe Championships, being held in the United States for the first time later this week.

Organizers say they're expecting more than 300 athletes to compete Saturday in the event being held in the village of Saranac Lake. Previous world championships have been held in Japan, Canada and several European nations.

The inaugural U.S. event will include the World Championship and Junior World Championship, with athletes from 21 American states and 11 nations competing.

Much of the action, including the 5-kilometer and 10K races, will be held at Dewey Mountain, where recent snowstorms have established a deep base.

The weekend kicks off with an athlete's parade on Broadway to the town hall for the opening ceremony.

