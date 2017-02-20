Quantcast

Saranac Lake hosting 1st World Snowshoe Championships in U.S. - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Saranac Lake hosting 1st World Snowshoe Championships in U.S.

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Saranac Lake Chamber of Commerce Courtesy: Saranac Lake Chamber of Commerce

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (AP) - A snowy first three weeks of February is good news for the Adirondack hosts of the World Snowshoe Championships, being held in the United States for the first time later this week.

Organizers say they're expecting more than 300 athletes to compete Saturday in the event being held in the village of Saranac Lake. Previous world championships have been held in Japan, Canada and several European nations.

The inaugural U.S. event will include the World Championship and Junior World Championship, with athletes from 21 American states and 11 nations competing.

Much of the action, including the 5-kilometer and 10K races, will be held at Dewey Mountain, where recent snowstorms have established a deep base.

The weekend kicks off with an athlete's parade on Broadway to the town hall for the opening ceremony.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.