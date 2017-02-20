Shiffrin wins historic third straight slalom title

Another world slalom championship for Burke Mountain Academy alum Mikaela Shiffrin.

The 21-year old won gold in the slalom Saturday in St. Moritz, Switzerland. This is her third straight ski world championship in the slalom. She crossed the finish line 1.64 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

"You know I think that the more people are telling me about records or history anything, I'm starting to realize that it's amazing, especially for ski racing in the U.S., it's really great for the sport; but today I wasn't thinking about that I was just trying to ski fast," Shiffrin said.

Shiffrin also took the silver in the giant slalom in St. Moritz.