RCMP detains group fleeing the US

A group of people attempted to illegally cross the New York border into Canada Monday morning, and were caught by authorities.

Canadian authorities say three adults and a baby attempted to cross on foot from Champlain, New York at the end of Roxham Road. A taxi dropped the group off. They were immediately met by Canadian authorities and a sea of reporters.

"Once we arrest them, we search them and all that. We'll bring them to the port of entry. CBSA's port of entry on the highway number," said Brian Byrne with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. "Our investigators will talk to them, check their papers and all that."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Division Chief Brad Curtis, says it's not the first time they've seen this in Champlain. "This road has been active for a long time," he said. "Keep in mind we have 295 miles of international border we're responsible for."

But recently they've seen a spike in the number of attempts made by people trying to cross into Canada. Channel 3 viewers sent these photos over the weekend of illegal border crossings on Roxham Road. And on Friday several others made the trek as well, saying they worried about the president's immigration ban.

"Some places have higher activity going north. Some places have higher activity going south. Just depends where you are, the things going on in the world, all sorts of different circumstances," Curtis said.

U.S. agents say they cannot stop a legal U.S. citizen from crossing. "If there's no real reason they should be here, then we will question them on their immigration status. If they're here illegally, then we will take them into custody, bring them back to the station, process accordingly. If they are here and they have legal status, then we basically cut them loose and they're free to continue on with their travels," Curtis said.

But they do warn them that it's illegal to cross outside an official port of entry. Even then, many will still attempt it, and get arrested by Canadian police. "We're human beings. These people are treated with respect and extremely properly. We've got nothing to hide," Byrne said.

Canadian Royal Mounted Police say the processing time for those arrested depends on the number of people. For groups it can take several hours.