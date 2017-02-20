Tiny Vt. farm brings in big business

When you think of Vermont farms you think of rolling hills and Holsteins.

In the heart of Johnson Village you will find one of the smallest farms in Vermont.

"We have 0.23 of an acre and we are a corner lot so our space is really limited," said Eliza Bourdeau, East Village Farm.

Despite the size, there is a lot of agriculture packed into this small footprint.

And this micro farm also has a small vegetable garden which is located on that side of the driveway and an orchard in the front yard.

There are dozens of ducks and seven goats.

The family uses the goat milk to make their own cheese and this holiday season they tried something else, making caramels. Eliza's staff consists of her daughters, 9-year-old Emmelia and 6-and-a half-year-old Iyla.

They sold their caramels at a local farmers market. The candy was a hit.

"The box of the four pieces goes for $7 and before Christmas, I actually doubled my prices because I couldn't keep up with the orders and the week that I doubled I sold out of everything," said Eliza.

Eliza's caramel season wrapped up after Valentine's Day. Now, the family is waiting for a new crop of kids, all their goats are expecting.

"It's going to be exciting to watch it is very fascinating to watch goats have birth," said Emmelia.

And while Eliza wants to keep her candy business small and handmade...

"They want something really unique, hey I went to Vermont, I picked up goat's milk caramels," said Eliza.

She still has big farm dreams.

"We are always looking for a true farm, I always tell people I have barn envy, our barn that you will see. It started out as my husband's tool shed and I have converted it from a chicken coop and now into our goat barn, I am impressed by what I have done on such a small piece of land, but the dream of having an actual farm is very much there," said Eliza.

Because Eliza says the family is always looking for something new to add to the farm.