Highway officials not 'in love' with NY signs

ALBANY, N.Y. -

Federal investigators don't seem to be "in love" with New York's "I Love New York" campaign.

Federal highway officials say the signs don't comply with federal regulations. New York has spent $8-million dollars to install hundreds of "I Love New York" highway signs.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the signs boost the state's tourism industry by highlighting local products and sites.

