Dump truck snags power line, rolls over in Shelburne

SHELBURNE, Vt. -

If you got stuck in traffic on Route 7 in Shelburne Monday evening, you weren't alone.

A dump truck snagged a power line by the Vermont Teddy Bear Factory. That sent the dump truck toppling over on its side and shut travel down to one lane for a couple of hours.

No one was hurt in the accident. 

