Presidents Day spurs anti-Trump protest in Vermont

Most associate Presidents Day with long ski weekends or shopping for a car deal. The federal holiday spurred protest across the country including in Vermont.

Burlington's iconic Church Street teemed not with shoppers but protesters on the last night of the long holiday weekend. For this group, this Presidents Day there's no celebrating the current commander in chief.

"This is not our president, we do not accept him," said Bill Oetjen, protester.

Not-My-President marches popped up across the country. like in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. The organizer of Vermont's demonstration says thus far it hasn't been a challenge to keep those disappointed by President Trump politically engaged.

"We've been flooded with people that want to get involved and it's exciting that this could be a real wake-up call," said James Haslam, Rights and Democracy executive director.

About one-third of Vermonters did vote for the president. Trump drew massive crowds this weekend at a rally in Florida and South Carolina supporters waved flags to honor him this Presidents Day.

We wanted to know which of Vermont's two home-grown presidents is the favorite here.

Reporter Kyle Midura: Who's your favorite Vermont president?

Jeremy Stratton-Smith and Amari Simpson: Umm... unclear.

Zoe Elliston, Brattleboro: Vermont president?

Midura: Yeah

Theo Kavoaleff, Essex: One of them is Woodrow Wilson, right? Is that right? No? OK

Midura: He's a cool guy...

Elliston: Coolidge.

Calvin Coolidge, born and raised in Vermont, rose up Massachusetts' political ranks and became the United States' 30th president in 1923.

Midura: Who's your favorite Vermont president?

Nora Lindberg, UVM Freshman: Calvin Coolidge

Midura: And your second favorite?

Lindberg: Uh... Arthur? What's his first name?

Midura: Chester A.

Lindberg: Chester A. Arthur.

Born in Fairfield, Vermont, though political opponents maintained it was actually Canada, Arthur progressed to bureaucratic prominence in New York. He took the White House in 1881.

Then there are the Vermonters who came close to the pinnacle of American politics. Howard Dean made his improbable run in 2004: a screaming sensation before a literal scream signaled his fizzled hopes.

"I just liked his personality and the way he handled the state of Vermont," said Jim Brooking, Burlington.

And after this last year, there's the answer given by most. His Vermont Senate office opens onto Church Street Marketplace, the setting for the night's protest.

"I'm going to go with Bernie Sanders, even though he didn't get elected, in my little fantasy world he's president right now," said Rick Frauton, Waterbury.

President Trump spent most of the holiday at his Mar-a-Lago estate. He appointed Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviser. McMaster served in the first Gulf War, Afghanistan and Iraq. The pick comes on the heels of Mike Flynn's resignation from the post. Trump says Flynn lost his trust after withholding information regarding a call with the Russian ambassador.