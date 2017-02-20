Quantcast

Montreal approves 'sanctuary city' status

MONTREAL -

There's another "sanctuary city" in our region and it's just across the border in Montreal.

According to the CBC, Montreal unanimously approved a motion Monday declaring itself a safe place for undocumented immigrants. The move includes provisions to ensure the undocumented can access services without fear of deportation. The term "sanctuary city" carries no official legal definition or protection. Critics argue it is a symbolic move.

