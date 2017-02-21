Quantcast

Police: Stowe woman drove wrong way on I-89 - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: Stowe woman drove wrong way on I-89

Posted: Updated:
Sandra Heath Sandra Heath
WILLISTON Vt. -

A Stowe woman faces charges after Vermont State Police say she was caught driving the wrong way on Interstate 89.

Police say Sandra Heath, 80, was headed south in the northbound lane near Exit 12 in Williston Monday night. They say drove 3.5 miles before she was stopped.

Investigators say Heath was screened for medical issues before being charged with grossly negligent operation. She's due in court in April.

This is the fifth wrong-way driving incident in Vermont we have reported on in the last five months. Police say two, including this one, happened in Williston. The other incidents happened in Colchester, St. Albans and Westminster.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.