Police: Stowe woman drove wrong way on I-89

A Stowe woman faces charges after Vermont State Police say she was caught driving the wrong way on Interstate 89.

Police say Sandra Heath, 80, was headed south in the northbound lane near Exit 12 in Williston Monday night. They say drove 3.5 miles before she was stopped.

Investigators say Heath was screened for medical issues before being charged with grossly negligent operation. She's due in court in April.

This is the fifth wrong-way driving incident in Vermont we have reported on in the last five months. Police say two, including this one, happened in Williston. The other incidents happened in Colchester, St. Albans and Westminster.