Vail to buy Stowe Mountain Resort for $50M

It's official: Stowe Resort has new owners. The agreement announced Tuesday calls for Vail to buy all the mountain operations for $50 million.

Most people we spoke to say they're excited about the deal and the prospect of cheaper ski tickets.

The slopes at Stowe were crowded with visitors young and old Tuesday trying the sport for the first time. News of the Vail purchase was also making the rounds.

"If I could buy the early season pass, which is only a little bit more than $600 and also includes skiing at Stowe, that would be huge," said Rick Saidenberg of Rexford, New York.

The agreement calls for Vail to buy all of Stowe Mountain's operations. Real estate like the Stowe Mountain Lodge, the Stowe Country Club and other projects currently underway and in the future will remain with the Mount Mansfield Company, a subsidiary of insurance giant AIG.

Stowe will be new terrain for the Colorado-based Vail. It's the company's first East Coast operation out of its 10 ski areas, including Breckenridge and Whistler in Canada. So why branch out to the east?

"I guess we felt Stowe was the missing link to our network, was being in the East. So I think it was the logical next step for us," said Blaise Carrig of Vail Resorts. "Stowe stands out to us as the premiere resort in New England."

Many we spoke to are excited by the sale. David Wolfgang is president of the Stowe Area Association, and, along with his wife, Katrine, runs Pinnacle Ski and Sports.

"Vail runs a good operation, everything they do. They're great with customer service, they're great with reaching out to the people getting involved in skiing. So I think it will be a whole plus for the whole community," David Wolfgang said.

Wolfgang says he expects the deal will increase midweek traffic with Vail's famous Epic Pass. An early season ticket price for an adult at Stowe this year was over $1,800. Vail's Epic Pass, which is good at all Vail resorts across the U.S., was priced at less than half that-- $809.

Industry experts say the sale has the potential to really shake up the East Coast Industry.

"You've got to remember Vermont's a drive market. Lots of people aren't going to change their habits, it's just going to be that those that are close by, and Sugarbush and maybe a little Jay Peak being the closest, there will be some dynamic changes, but there'll be some opportunities, as well," said David Kaufman, a UVM lecturer in parks, recreation and tourism.

On peak ski holidays, locals say the Stowe Mountain Road can be a traffic gridlock starting at 7 a.m. That could get worse if the new deal draws more skiers. Local say if Vail can do anything, it would be to improve congestion and add more parking.

Some we spoke to expressed concerns that Stowe will lose some of its small-town charm.

"I think a lot of people stay up here instead of going down and enjoy what's down there in the village because there's a lot down there. And so I wonder if it's also going to separate itself from Stowe itself," said Brendan Carty of Norfolk, Massachusetts.

Officials at Stowe on Tuesday declined to speak with us about the sale. Vail officials say operations at the resort will continue as normal for the rest of the winter and summer, and that they will be keeping the vast majority of the resort's year-round staff. The deal is expected to close by the end of ski season in mid-April.

