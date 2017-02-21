Powerball jackpot tops $400M

Do you feel lucky? The jackpot keeps growing for the Powerball lottery.

No one won Saturday's multistate drawing, so the top prize for Wednesday's Powerball has reached $403 million.

Whoever wins the jackpot can choose to take their winnings in a lump sum cash payment or in an annuity paid out over 29 years. The lump sum payment, after taxes, is almost $244 million.

You can watch that drawing at the start of the Channel 3 news at 11 p.m. Wednesday night.