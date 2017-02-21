Quantcast

Powerball jackpot tops $400M - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Powerball jackpot tops $400M

Posted: Updated:
BARRE, Vt. -

Do you feel lucky? The jackpot keeps growing for the Powerball lottery.

No one won Saturday's multistate drawing, so the top prize for Wednesday's Powerball has reached $403 million.

Whoever wins the jackpot can choose to take their winnings in a lump sum cash payment or in an annuity paid out over 29 years. The lump sum payment, after taxes, is almost $244 million.

You can watch that drawing at the start of the Channel 3 news at 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.