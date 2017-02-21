Vermont wardens hunt for poacher

"It's not hunting season. It's not open. It's not legal," said Josh Hungerford, a Vermont game warden.

Hungerford is looking for answers after a pregnant doe was shot to death in a Brandon field just off Route 7.

"It's certainly concerning to us if someone is out shooting deer and just leaving it," he said.

The dead deer was spotted by a passer-by and reported to Vermont Fish and Wildlife. The warden says it was killed by a single shot that hit in the front right shoulder. The investigation appears to show the deer was shot in the spot it was found in. An outline of the carcass remains in the snow. Spots of blood and pieces of fur are still strewn about the area with thick vegetation and pine trees. Nearby, hints of other wildlife.

People who live in this area tell fish and game that this field is popular for deer. They say that they can spot up to two dozen a day.

The deer was still warm when the warden found it Monday morning. He says poaching in the dark is even more dangerous.

"If this did happen at night, there's a huge safety concern, as well," he said. "There's houses around."

At a nearby property lives a donkey named Bart. Owner Dale Creeley says he's concerned people are shooting so carelessly close to his home.

"I don't like that," Creeley said. "That's a practice that I don't abide by."

A practice that could lead to the loss of a hunting license and thousands in fines. But first, officials need your help to find who's responsible.

"We know somebody in town knows something for sure," Hungerford said. "And we're looking for somebody to come forward and help us out with this."

The warden tells us the poacher's vehicle and gun may also be subject to forfeiture.

If you have any information on who may be responsible, you could be rewarded. You can send in a tip anonymously at 1-800-752-5378.