Prep school grad in court for hearing on possible new trial

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire prep school graduate convicted of using a computer to lure a girl for sex is in court for a hearing on whether he deserves a new trial.
Owen Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted in 2015 of raping a 15-year-old classmate as part of a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul's School in Concord. He was convicted of misdemeanor sexual assault and child endangerment, as well as a felony computer charge that requires him to register as a sex offender for life.
Labrie claims his trial lawyers failed to challenge the felony charge. Attorney Jaye Rancourt served as local counsel and on Tuesday described being virtually ignored by Labrie's out-of-state team.
She highlighted evidence she said could have impeached the credibility of key witnesses.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Related Stories:
Prep school grad's lawyer: Computer charge not supported
Former student in St. Paul's sex assault wants new trial
Lawyer for convicted NH prep school grad disqualified
Prep school grad released pending sex assault appeal
Prep school grad in sex assault case has new lawyers
Lawyer appeals judge's bail decision in prep school case
Prep school convict's appeal on hold as he seeks new trial
Prosecutor objects to prep school grad's new trial request
Vt. man convicted in NH prep school sex case requests new trial
Judge sends Labrie to jail for violating curfew
Lawyer: Convicted prep school grad had educational meetings
Hearing set on request to revoke prep school graduate's bail
Prosecutor: Convicted prep school grad violated curfew
Labrie acquitted of rape, convicted of misdemeanors
NH prep school rape case goes to jury
Prep school grad accused of rape testifies at trial
Prosecution rests case in prep school graduate rape trial
Former students at rape trial describe 'Senior Salute'
Trial takes a day off in New Hampshire prep school rape case
Defense challenges victim's accusations in NH prep school rape case
Teen in New Hampshire prep school rape trial: I felt frozen
Trial starts for Vt. man accused in NH rape
Jury selected in New Hampshire prep school rape trial
Rape case sheds light on elite prep school's sordid side
Vt. man to stand trial in NH rape case
Investigators: Attack on NH student may have been part of a competition
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.