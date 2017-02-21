NH biologist: Don't feed the deer

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's deer biologist says people may be noticing that deer have changed their activity and larger groups of them can be seen as snow depths have increased around the state. But that doesn't mean you should feed them.

Biologist Dan Bergeron says the deer are OK, even in the winter.

He says deer have several adaptations to survive severe winters and therefore don't require supplemental food. Their winter coats keep them warm; they store large amounts of body fat to use as energy reserves; they will voluntarily reduce their food intake and daily activity to conserve energy; and they migrate to specialized habitats known as deer yards.

Bergeron says giving deer the wrong type of food or at the wrong time can lead to their sickness and death.

