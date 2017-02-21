Snowmobiler dies of injuries in collision with car

JEFFERSON, N.H. (AP) - Police say a snowmobiler has died from injuries suffered in a collision with a car on a New Hampshire road.
Police say 47-year-old Phillip Mumley, of Georgetown, Massachusetts, was traveling west on a trail and crossed a road in front of a car on Saturday afternoon. It happened on Route 115 near U.S. Route 2 in Jefferson. He suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was initially taken to a hospital in Lancaster before being flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Police said Mumley died at the hospital early Tuesday.
The driver of the car, 61-year-old Stephen Noseworthy, of Lincoln, wasn't hurt.
Police are investigating the crash.
