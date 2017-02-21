Northern New England gas prices hold steady

Quantcast

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Average retail gas prices in northern New England have held fairly steady over the past week.

GasBuddy's daily survey says the average price in Vermont was down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week, to $2.31. The price in Maine dipped 0.6 cents to an average of $2.32 per gallon and in New Hampshire, it went down 0.4 cents to an average of $2.22.

The national average has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.27. That's 56 cents from a year ago and down 3.8 cents in the past month.

