Quantcast

Brattleboro warehouse collapses in fire - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Brattleboro warehouse collapses in fire

Posted: Updated:

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Firefighters say a warehouse filled with wooden pallets in Brattleboro, Vermont, has collapsed from a fire.

Fire Chief Mike Bucossi tells the Brattleboro Reporter all of the workers got out of the building Tuesday morning and no injuries were reported.

The building is owned by Polarex. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

Responding fire departments included crews from Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford, and Putney and the New Hampshire towns of Keene, Chesterfield and Hinsdale.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.