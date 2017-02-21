Brattleboro warehouse collapses in fire

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Firefighters say a warehouse filled with wooden pallets in Brattleboro, Vermont, has collapsed from a fire.

Fire Chief Mike Bucossi tells the Brattleboro Reporter all of the workers got out of the building Tuesday morning and no injuries were reported.

The building is owned by Polarex. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

Responding fire departments included crews from Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford, and Putney and the New Hampshire towns of Keene, Chesterfield and Hinsdale.

