NH hospital offers tips to stay active in winter

The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center has found a great way to inspire people to get outside in the winter. They did it with the help of a drone over Lake Morey. It's a pond hockey tournament where they carved out a bunch of rinks on the lake.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock posted the video on social media with tips to stay active in the winter. And they didn't just talk about outdoor activities. They also encourage people to try a new indoor exercise like strength training and yoga.
New trouble for the teen charged with making threats to South Burlington High. Prosecutors say Josiah Leach violated his conditions of release.
A Vermont man shot in a confrontation with police in Hopkinton, New Hampshire, after stealing a car has been charged over the incident.
A New York man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for his participation in a drug trafficking ring that operated in Vermont.
A getaway didn't go as planned for a couple of alleged car thieves in the Northeast Kingdom.
We talked to the commander of the Vermont State Police about a number of hot topics including racial disparities in police stops.
The popular Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" has experts warning parents about teen suicide. What you need to know.
Use of a facial recognition software by the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles is being suspended.
The Howard Center says the number of people waiting for drug treatment in Chittenden County is shrinking.
