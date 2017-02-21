NH hospital offers tips to stay active in winter

The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center has found a great way to inspire people to get outside in the winter. They did it with the help of a drone over Lake Morey. It's a pond hockey tournament where they carved out a bunch of rinks on the lake.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock posted the video on social media with tips to stay active in the winter. And they didn't just talk about outdoor activities. They also encourage people to try a new indoor exercise like strength training and yoga.