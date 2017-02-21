NH church set on fire last year has been demolished

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - A church in Lebanon, New Hampshire, that authorities say was set on fire last year has been demolished.

The remnants of the First Baptist Church were taken down Tuesday.

Anthony Boisvert is charged with starting the fire in December. He's accused of setting fire to the church on Dec. 28, and then stabbing two people who talked to police about him.

The 27-year-old Boisvert has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of arson. His case was referred to the public defender's office.

