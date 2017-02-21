Children OK after bus crash in Montpelier

A big jolt for some Berlin Elementary School students Tuesday morning.

More than 40 children were on board when a pickup rear-ended their school bus at the intersection of Berlin and River streets in Montpelier at about 9:45 a.m. The pickup was heavily damaged and several windows on the bus broke.

First responders sent the driver of the pickup and several students and a staff member who were on the bus to Central Vermont Medical Center by ambulance to be checked out. The rest of the students got on another bus and were taken to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

No major injuries were reported.

"The kids were shaken up. They're a little worried about riding buses, and we're going to debrief that [Wednesday] with them when they come back into school. When kids came back from other activities, they heard what had happened and we told them what had happened. They were concerned for their fellow classmates and for the staff," said Bill Kimball, the superintendent of the Washington Central Supervisory Union.

Kimball said all the students, staff members and parents riding on the bus are OK and they were all released from the hospital by 1:15 p.m.

The students ranged age from first-grade to sixth-grade. They were on a field trip to a winter wellness activity when the accident happened.

Superintendent Bill Kimball sent a letter home to parents: