Quantcast

Vt. food banks in need of donations - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. food banks in need of donations

Posted: Updated:
WEST LEBANON, N.H. -

Food assistance programs across our region are in need of donations.

At the Upper Valley Haven, many of the shelves are empty. But the nonprofit continues to serve roughly 1,200 households a month. According to the Vermont Foodbank, it's a tough time of the year for organizations that rely on giving. They say that during the holidays, people are more inclined to donate food and money and they say this time of year it's not unusual to see a significant drop-off.

"People are giving around the holidays and then go back to their normal lives afterward. So, our donations are down, our stock is down a little bit. We are still serving a lot of people but we have to dip into our own funds and spend more than usual," said Jennifer Fountaine of the Upper Valley Haven.

This Thursday, the Haven is holding a stuff a truck event at the Hannaford Supermarket in West Lebanon. It takes place from noon to 2 p.m. All nonperishable food donations are accepted.  

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.