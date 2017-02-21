Vt. food banks in need of donations

Food assistance programs across our region are in need of donations.

At the Upper Valley Haven, many of the shelves are empty. But the nonprofit continues to serve roughly 1,200 households a month. According to the Vermont Foodbank, it's a tough time of the year for organizations that rely on giving. They say that during the holidays, people are more inclined to donate food and money and they say this time of year it's not unusual to see a significant drop-off.

"People are giving around the holidays and then go back to their normal lives afterward. So, our donations are down, our stock is down a little bit. We are still serving a lot of people but we have to dip into our own funds and spend more than usual," said Jennifer Fountaine of the Upper Valley Haven.

This Thursday, the Haven is holding a stuff a truck event at the Hannaford Supermarket in West Lebanon. It takes place from noon to 2 p.m. All nonperishable food donations are accepted.