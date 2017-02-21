Will a push to get younger people in Rutland County work?

It's no secret that Vermont is losing more and more people each year, but southern parts of the state are losing their population at a faster and more alarming rate than the north. A $100,000 effort to get young people to stay in Rutland County has been launched. The push comes as the region's largest employer has a record-high number of open positions. But a Vermont economist says demographic shifts like this are difficult to prevent.

Take a short walk in downtown Rutland and you may notice a few things, like a lack of foot traffic and an aging population.

"It's kind of like the tide, you don't really notice it coming in and then all of a sudden it's changed," said Art Woolf, an economics professor at the University of Vermont.

Woolf has been studying Vermont's economy for more than 30 years. He says more people are dying in Rutland County than are born. On top of that, 400 people are leaving the area each year.

"Over a 5-, 10-, 20-year period, they add up," said Woolf.

What was once a flourishing city in the 1970s is now desperate for more people.

"Being able to find your niche in a slightly smaller economy, I think is difficult," said Laura Pierce.

Pierce grew up in Rutland and like many of her peers went out of state for an education. She graduated from Yale in 2009, quickly dove into her career and moved to Chicago. But after five years of skyscrapers and city life, Pierce admits she missed the Green Mountains.

"I've kind of always had an inclination to come back," said Pierce.

So she did six months ago and now works as a health IT professional in downtown Rutland.

Pierce getting an education and establishing herself is in her career and then moving back home is exactly what Mary Cohen, the executive director of the Rutland Chamber of Commerce, is hoping others do.

"You can't succeed and grow if you don't have the population of employees," said Cohen.

But for the rural county, the chances of a young professional like Pierce returning home after attending college out of state are slim.

"In percentage terms, it's suffered the biggest decrease in population of any county in Vermont," said Woolf.

He says Rutland County may be foreshadowing what's to come for the entire state.

"More people leave Vermont than move in," said Woolf.

Woolf says this is especially affecting the job market. He says Vermont may have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the United States, but that's not because of a successful economy.

"It's because there are so few people around to take the jobs that are available and employers are hurting because of that," said Woolf.

The Rutland Regional Chamber of Commerce is launching a 10-year, $100,000 marketing initiative to attract more people to the area. The marketing campaign is expected to begin in six months.