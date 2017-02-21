GlobalFoundries looks to fill 200 jobs

GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction has the help wanted sign out.

The company tells WCAX News it is looking to hire about 200 people in production, manufacturing, IT and engineering. GlobalFoundries says it has seen increased demand for the chips coming out of Vermont, especially those chips used in things like cellphones.

"The chips produced in Vermont are being used are appreciated by our customers. And we are keeping our workers busy and we need more of them to help us out at our facility. And I think it says we are a viable business in Chittenden County and in Vermont and will continue to be that," said Jim Keller of GlobalFoundries.

GlobalFoundries took over IBM's chipmaking operations about a year-and-a-half ago and invested $72 million in the plant. IBM was once the state's largest employer but had multiple layoffs through the years.

Right after the transition to GlobalFoundries, a number of people took early retirement and there were about a dozen layoffs. Since then, Global has maintained about 2,800 employees and now hopes to get to about 3,000.