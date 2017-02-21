Elderly man's death in Norton ruled homicide

The medical examiner is calling an elderly man's death in Norton a homicide.

We first told you 81-year-old Leroy Patten was killed in his home last week. He lived there with his daughter, Janelle Stanley. She told police her dad had dementia, came at her and he got hurt. We now know more about what happened. His death certificate reveals he was stabbed in the neck. Prosecutors have declined to say if anyone will be charged with a crime.

