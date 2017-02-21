Quantcast

Elderly man's death in Norton ruled homicide - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Elderly man's death in Norton ruled homicide

Posted: Updated:
NORTON, Vt. -

The medical examiner is calling an elderly man's death in Norton a homicide.

We first told you 81-year-old Leroy Patten was killed in his home last week. He lived there with his daughter, Janelle Stanley. She told police her dad had dementia, came at her and he got hurt. We now know more about what happened. His death certificate reveals he was stabbed in the neck. Prosecutors have declined to say if anyone will be charged with a crime.

Related Story:

Police investigate elderly man's death

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.