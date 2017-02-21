Maple syrup producers face challenges in warming world

By MELANIE PLENDA

Associated Press

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's maple syrup producers say they are feeling the pinch from climate change, as winters become warmer and frigid nights so critical to their business become fewer.

Producers joined climate experts and Sen. Maggie Hassan on Tuesday to talk about the state's changing climate and how it was impacting one of the state's most important industries. Some producers talked of seeing a steep drop in the amounts of sap they are getting, while others said they are dealing with a trend of warmer conditions - where the sap goes up to top of the trees rather than down to taps.

Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont produced 3.78 million gallons of syrup in 2016, according to the USDA's Northeast Maple Syrup Production National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.