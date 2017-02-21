Vt. Ed Board takes stand against Trump immigration policy

Vermont's State Board of Education is taking a stand against the new president.

Board leadership openly sparred over even scheduling discussion of controversial new independent school rules. But in opposing President Trump's immigration policy, the board is unanimous.

Rainbow Chen is a board member and Winooski High School student who proposed the resolution. She argued that current events make it particularly important for the board to emphasize the state's commitment to equity and opportunity applies to all students.

The board unanimously agreed that immigration proposals coming out of Washington, D.C., are prejudiced and intolerant, in contrast with Vermont values.

"Therefore, the State Board of Education asks all educators, together with their communities, to continue to ensure that every school remains a safe and supportive place for New Americans, as well as all other students and a place dedicated to helping all students succeed," Chen said.

None of the board members are fans of Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos. But DeVos did win big praise Tuesday from Vermont's education secretary, Rebecca Holcombe. Holcombe says the state will benefit from the removal of a requirement to collect data on grads from teacher prep programs. Holcombe says the data proved hard to collect and provided little to no insight.