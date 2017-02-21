Cleanup underway at Dartmouth College lab dump site

Dartmouth College has begun pumping and cleaning groundwater at a college-owned contaminated site in Hanover. It comes as one neighbor of the property prepares to file a lawsuit in federal court.

Dartmouth has been taking steps to both clean the site and potentially compensate neighbors whose home values have been adversely affected, but for at least one resident who grew up in the neighborhood that still is not enough.

Deb Higgins says she doesn't dare drink the tap water at her home. It's a lesson she learned several years ago.

"I started getting really bad skin lesions in between my fingers. Within an hour of brushing our teeth, you could peel the skin right out of our mouth," said Higgins.

Higgins lives just down the hill from Dartmouth College's Rennie Farm. Back in the '60s and '70s, lab animals and human cadavers used by the medical school were buried on the 200-acre site. In 2011, remediation started there and high levels of a probable carcinogen 1,4-Dioxane were found in the groundwater. The well at Higgins' house also tested positive.

"Our land is contaminated, our well is contaminated. We drank their contaminants for at least four years," said Higgins.

At the beginning of this month, Dartmouth began pumping and cleaning the ground water at Rennie Farm through a series of wells on the property.

"We have a filtration system here which uses a synthetic resin that passes the water through that resin and it has an affinity for the 1,4-Dioxane, so it is able to remove it," said Jim Wieck, project manager.

Wieck says while it's still early in the multimillion dollar project, the water returning to the ground is chemical-free.

"We know it will be in place for a number of years before we can completely remediate the site," said Wieck.

"I think it is a little too little too late," said Higgins.

Back down the hill, Higgins says what's going on now at the site gives her little comfort about what's already taken place.

"The stuff that is already down here is already down here. They are just hoping to stop future spread," said Higgins.

She says she wants to leave even though she grew up in this neighborhood, but land with known contaminants is not exactly an easy sell. It's a point Dartmouth acknowledged and because of that, the college started a value-added program to make up the difference, or in some cases, purchase outright, properties that have lost value due to the contamination.

"Dartmouth is willing to step in and make up the difference between what they sell it for and the market value," said Tom Csatari, Downs Rachlin Martin.

Csatari works for a local law firm and is helping to facilitate the sales. In the neighborhood, 48 homes are eligible.

"This is a beautiful neighborhood. A lot of people want to stay there and by having this program over five years, we are hoping this will calm things down for those people," said Csatari.

But Higgins says even if she were to get market value, she would not be able to buy anything comparable in town, especially since she needs a home that is handicapped-accessible. She is planning to file a lawsuit in federal court. Higgins says her home is the only well of 120 tested that was above state standards.

The college sent along a statement that included: "If they are intent on bringing a lawsuit, that is their decision, but we remain open to continuing discussion about a potential settlement and we have let their attorney know that.

"We just want to move on and get on with our lives and have some peace back," said Higgins.

Higgins says she would be willing to come to a settlement with the college, but she says any settlement would need to take into effect long-term health effects of what she says she may have been exposed to.

Related Stories:

Dartmouth to compensate neighbors impacted by lab dump

Pollution from Ivy League lab's old dump worries neighbors

Dartmouth: Chemical from former dumping ground entered 2nd well

Couple fear effects of Dartmouth College water contamination

Cleanup plan approved for former animal carcass burial site