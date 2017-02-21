Quantcast

Former WCAX reporter makes reality TV show debut

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Does he have what it takes to survive and win a big cash prize?

Former WCAX News Reporter Alex Apple is making his reality TV show debut. The new "Survivor" style show, "Stranded with a Million Dollars," airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. on MTV. Alex will join us next week on "The :30" to tell us about his experience. 

