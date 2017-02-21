Should Vermont make changes to laws on alimony?

Vermonters were fired up about how divorces are handled. Residents told senators how alimony arrangements have torn their families apart. Love doesn't always last forever, but with Vermont's current laws, alimony can. Tuesday, people who have been divorced told legislators why they think the state's laws need to change.

Ted Coles is fed up with Vermont's laws on alimony.

"The more she talked to her lawyer, she said, 'I'm going to screw you for everything you're worth,' which she's pretty much done," said Ted Coles, Huntington.

Coles was married for over 20 years and has two sons. Since being divorced, he had two back surgeries and lost his job.

"The courts didn't really care about that, about how I'd support myself or my debt here. Pretty much had to live on plastic. I'm digging myself out," said Coles.

Right now, courts can grant alimony if one spouse doesn't have enough money or property to meet his or her reasonable needs. Coles was one of many Vermont residents who told legislators there should be tighter restrictions on alimony since conditions for both spouses can change. Someone may be forced to pay alimony for life, even if their ex remarries.

Rick Fleming co-founded Vermont Alimony Reform to bring attention to what he considers a widespread issue.

"We need to bring consistency, predictability and fairness to the alimony laws in our state," said Fleming.

According to the Department of Health, there were over 2,200 divorces in the state in 2013. Sen. Alice Nitka, D-Windsor, says judges agree more guidelines would be helpful to decide cases.

"Length of marriage and income, that's always one thing, there's many things to consider," said Nikita.

For Coles, the current laws are just too vague. He says a future can be decided by the amount you can pay for a lawyer or which judge you happen to get that day.

"I'm never going to recoup what I had for my retirement. I'm never going to have a good life. That's why I'm leaving Vermont," said Coles.

Legislators say they will continue to review public testimony and research from the Family Division Oversight Committee before proposing any changes to the alimony laws.