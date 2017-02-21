Going The Extra Mile

St. Michael's senior men's basketball standout Matt Bonds closed out his Purple Knights career Monday night, scoring 16 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in a 94-81 loss at Stonehill. Matt's parents, Michael and Toni, were in the stands, like they have been for every game of his St. Michael's career. Their dedication is impressive, and even more so when you realize the Bonds family isn't from Vermont, or even Northern New York or New Hampshire. They live just outside Washington D.C.