Tow truck crashes in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Vt. -

A tow truck went off the road Tuesday night on Route 104 in Fairfax.

It happened off the southbound lane as the tow truck operator was headed towards Cambridge. Emergency crews say the driver slammed into a tree but was out of the vehicle by time they arrived.

He was sent to the hospital for his injuries.

