Georgia man charged in deadly crash

GEORGIA, Vt. -

A Vermont man now faces charges in connection with a deadly crash that happened seven months ago.

Justin Hemond, 28, of Georgia, was arrested Tuesday.

Police say Hemond was drunk behind the wheel back in July when he crashed his car on Route 7 in Georgia. His passenger, Leonard Delage, 32, of Milton, was killed in the crash. Hemond was critically injured.

Police say the investigation showed speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. Hemond faces charges of driving under the influence with death resulting and grossly negligent operation with death resulting. He's due in court next month.

