What's in a name? Changing school mascots

The South Burlington school threat suspect is back behind bars. Less than a month after his release, Josiah Leach was back in court accused of ignoring a judge's order to stay off the internet.
The New Hampshire attorney general says a preliminary report investigating the shooting of a Vermont man in a confrontation with police on an interstate concludes the officers' actions were justified.
A 70-year-old convicted sex offender strikes again. This time the victim was a woman in her 50s, not a young girl.
Caught on camera! A man burglarized a store in downtown Burlington.
Police say a drag race in Lyndonville ended in a crash.
Police say a driver was cited for DUI after a trooper witnessed the car dragging a man down the road.
A former Missisquoi Valley Union teacher is accused of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
Two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a car and bus crashed in Burlington.
