What's in a name? Changing school mascots

While South Burlington schools move forward with plans to drop the "Rebels" for a new mascot, we're taking a closer look at how other Vermont schools have come through this transition.

Champlain Valley Union High School switched from the "Crusaders" to the "Redhawks" around a decade ago. School officials say it was a rocky start, but it got better.

"I didn't want the name to change. I have a shirt that says once a Crusader, always a Crusader," Douglas Mead said.

Mead is a proud graduate of the class of 1966 at CVU. He was a Crusader. But about a decade ago, he watched CVU's mascot be replaced by the Redhawks. The Crusader name was deemed not inclusive enough to represent the community of Hinesburg.

"You've got tradition associated with the name and some consternations from the public about whether it's a unifying name or not," said Adam Bunting, the principal of CVU.

Bunting says once the school moved past the debate of changing the name, choosing a new one became fun.

"It became a pretty neat process," Bunting said. "While you are going through that you are also thinking about who are we as a community? What are we striving for? What do we want to celebrate within ourselves? It becomes a process that actually feels good."

CVU is not the only school to change their mascot due to controversy over the years. In the past 15 years, Rice Memorial High School changed their name from the "Little Indians" to the "Green Knights." Rutland High School changed their name from the "Red Raiders" to the "Raiders."

For CVU, there was some backlash. But activities director Dan Shepherd believes the community has moved past it.

"What was in the past is in the past. Times have changed and I think most people have moved beyond it," Shepardson said.

Mead says he certainly has and his school pride never wavered.

"It is what it is," Mead said. "We still support them as much as we can and we will stand behind them."

One of the biggest concerns raised by South Burlington residents right now is the cost of changing their name. The superintendent estimates it could be around $170,000.

Bunting says CVU's change wasn't that expensive because most of their uniforms didn't say Crusaders on them.

