Vt. House recount ends after ballot discrepancy found

A historic recount fizzled out before it could begin Wednesday. Now, the Vermont House race is finally settled more than 100 days after Election Day.

The seat representing Williamstown, Washington, Orange, Corinth, Chelsea and Vershire rarely draws much attention. But as this November's contested election stretched into late February, it drew the attention of Vermont's entire political landscape. Former Rep. Susan Hatch Davis argued every ballot should be inspected, given recounts in some of the towns were handled differently. Her replacement, Rep. Bob Frenier, repeatedly called the recount unnecessary. But he called Wednesday's scrapping of the recount disappointing, arguing a new tally would have restored faith in the town clerks and the election process.

Rep. Bob Frenier/R-Chelsea: The electoral process is fine Vermont, you can trust the clerks, they know what they're doing.

Reporter Kyle Midura: So do you plan on going up to Government Operations and saying, 'Hey, I don't care what rules you agreed to earlier, let's get this count done?'

Bob Frenier: Oh, no.

Democratic, Republican and Progressive leaders say the rules established for the recount forced them to drop it. The issue-- the seal on a ballot bag didn't match the number they had for it. Lawmakers did say they don't believe anyone tampered with or altered any of the votes.

But they say they will be reforming and clarifying election law given all the questions and issues raised by this case.

Related Stories:

Vermont House seat still at stake

Vt. House seat still in question

Contested Vt. House election could move forward

Lawmakers to weigh in on contested Orange County House seat