DNA comes back positive for 3 defendants in NH killing

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) - A prosecutor says DNA testing of bandanas worn as disguises in the killing of a confidential informant last year in Littleton, New Hampshire, has come back positive for three defendants.

The Caledonian Record reports Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward says in court documents the results were positive for the DNA of Damion Yeargle, Nicholas Skidmore and Quade Kadle.

Yeargle's charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting of 22-year-old Robert Pierog. Kadle and Skidmore are charged as accomplices.

Authorities say they plotted the killing, buying rubber gloves and bandanas. They say Yeargle shot Pierog. The gloves, bandanas and rifle were found along Route 2 in Vermont. Ward's asking for testing on the gloves; he said no identifiable latent fingerprint impressions were found on the rifle.

Defense lawyers objected to the testing.

