Quantcast

NH farm posts calf video and animal rights commenters descend - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

NH farm posts calf video and animal rights commenters descend

Posted: Updated:

WARNER, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire farm that posted a video of a cute newborn calf is coming under fire from animal rights supporters who don't want the animal to be slaughtered.

The Concord Monitor reports Yankee Farmer's Market in Warner posted the video of the animal named Diego last week. In it, the Scottish Highland calf is warmed by an off-screen hair dryer.

The video has more than 12 million views on Facebook.

Some people are trying to drive down the farm's reviews using Facebook's rating system. Several have offered to adopt the calf.

Farm owner Brian Farmer says he raises his animals ethically and tries to give them the best life possible. He says the calf has been returned to its mother and is a good candidate for breeding stock.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.