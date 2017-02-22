NH ATV rider becomes stuck, dies

CAMBRIDGE, N.H. (AP) - A Berlin man died in Cambridge after he collapsed while seated on this all-terrain vehicle.

Authorities say snowmobilers found 61-year-old Michael Perreault off the Umbagog Lake Trail when his ATV became stuck Tuesday afternoon.

The snowmobilers helped Perreault get his ATV out of the soft snow and back onto the trail, but suspected he might've been suffering from a medical condition.

One snowmobiler drove to a nearby camp and called for help. Another stayed with Perreault.

An emergency medical technician performed CPR on Perreault, but he died at the scene.

Officials said he was riding alone at the time. Foul play isn't suspected.

