Assembly hearing to address NY home care worker shortage

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Members of the New York state Assembly are gathering to address the statewide shortage of home care workers and the lengthy waitlists for their help.

The heads of the Assembly's Health, Labor and Aging committees will hear public testimony Wednesday in Manhattan on the barriers to recruiting and maintaining home care workers across New York.

The hearing will focus on how to improve training, wages, benefits and the geographic coverage of services.

Advocates say the shortage forces New York's elderly, chronically ill and people with disabilities to go without sufficient care.

The Assembly will hold another home care workforce hearing Feb. 27 in Albany.

