Keurig Green Mountain to pay nearly $6M in civil penalties

WASHINGTON -

Keurig Green Mountain must pay nearly $6 million in a civil settlement.

It stems from allegations that Keurig knowingly failed to report a defect with its MINI Plus single-serve brewers that caused hot water and coffee grounds to spray out and burn customers.

More than 6.5 million of the brewers were sold over five years. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says during that time, Keurig got complaints but didn't report them. By the time of the recall, at least 100 people had been injured, some with second- and third-degree burns.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the $5.8 million settlement is their second-highest penalty ever but they don't feel it's enough.

